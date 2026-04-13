France: Parliament debates bill to simplify return of stolen artworks

France is debating a bill to simplify returning artworks and artefacts looted from Africa during the colonial period to their countries of origin. It specifically refers to items acquired between 1815 and 1972.

It still has tens of thousands of such artefacts in its possession.

The draft law was unanimously given the green light by the upper house back in January. It now needs the approval of the lower house, the National Assembly, before it can be enacted.

The legislation has come under criticism across the political spectrum.

The far-left France Unbowed party wants its scope to be broadened, whereas the far-right National Rally wants its reach to be limited to countries that have 'cordial' relations with France.

French President Emmanuel Macron has made a pledge to return such items, admitting past French abuses on the African continent.

Not long after he took office in 2017, Macron vowed that Paris would never again interfere in its former colonies and pledged to facilitate the return of looted artefacts.

France is not the only country that is moving to send back stolen artefacts and artworks obtained during imperial conquests. However, the country’s current laws are slowing down this process.

It has received a string of restitution demands, including from Mali, Algeria and Benin.