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UN condemns drone strike on Sudan wedding, calls for end to hostilities

FILE - Smoke billows after drone strikes by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) targeted the northern port in the Red Sea city of Port Sudan, Sudan, May 6, 2025   -  
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By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Sudan

The office of the UN chief Antonio Guterres calls for an end to attacks on civilians in Sudan after a drone strike on a wedding.

United Nations Secretary-General spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric condemned a drone strike in Sudan on Thursday.

The attack in the town of Kutum, in Sudan's North Darfur state struck a wedding ceremony, killing more than 30 civilians including women and children, Dujarric said.

"We condemn this and all attacks against civilians," said Dujarric in a press briefing Thursday. "Attacks using drones against civilians and civilian objects are unacceptable."

The strike is the latest attack in Sudan that continues to be hit hard during the ongoing war between the army and the Rapid Support Forces that broke out in April 2023.

Dujarric also reported that clashes near the town of Dilling in South Kordofan have killed 47 civilians and injured dozens more since last Monday.

Dujarric said humanitarian aid has been disrupted and called "for an immediate cessation of hostilities, for rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access across all areas of Sudan."

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced since the start of the war. Disease and food insecurity have led to what the UN has called the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

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