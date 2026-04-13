Benin awaits the name of its next president [Africanews Today]

In Benin, the focus is now on counting the ballots following Sunday’s presidential election. As for the outcome of the race, analysts say there is little chance of a surprise result between Romuald Wadagni, the incumbent president’s handpicked successor, and opposition candidate Paul Hounkpé. But the challenges facing the next president are enormous.

Pope Leo XIV is in Algeria, the first stop of an African tour. The pontiff was received by the country's highest authorities. The head of the Catholic Church will deliver a message on peaceful coexistence between Christians and Muslims in this country where Islam is the state religion.

Now at the helm of South Africa's second-largest party, the Democratic Alliance, Geordin Hill-Lewis has announced his ambitions. The 39-year-old mayor of Cape Town, a major tourist destination, will lead his party into the next presidential election.

In Nigeria, the country's air force targeted positions held by jihadist groups, killing dozens of civilians, according to a report by Amnesty International and the United Nations. The incident took place in the country's northeast, where the military has been battling jihadist insurgencies for several years.

France is still holding tens of thousands of works of art and other valuable objects—remnants of colonialism. However, the Senate has approved a bill to return these looted cultural artifacts to Africa.

Agenda

To mark the third anniversary of the war in Sudan, the European Union and the African Union are meeting in Berlin on April 15 to seek solutions and support for the humanitarian crisis in the country.

Pope Leo XIV is expected in Cameroon on April 15 as part of his African tour, which began in Algeria on Monday. Between Mass and dialogue, the Pope will travel to Bamenda, a city marked by tensions.

On April 16, Denis Sassou N'Guesso will be sworn in in Brazzaville for a fifth consecutive term as President of the Democratic Republic of Congo.The 82-year-old was re-elected last March with 94.9% of the vote.

The European Union's Special Representative for the Sahel is expected in Togo on April 18 for a security conference. João Cravinho will then travel to Senegal and The Gambia.

On April 18 and 19, Senegal will host the Conference of Ambassadors and Consuls. The country is aiming to strengthen the effectiveness and coherence of its foreign policy.

The 10th Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security in Africa will take place on April 20 and 21. This year's edition will explore avenues and strategies for sustainable solutions for the continent.

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