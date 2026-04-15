Cameroon: President Biya signs decree to reinstate vice presidency

Paul Biya
Cameroonian President Paul Biya signed a bill on Tuesday to restore the vice presidency to the country's government structure.
This legislative move follows the parliament's earlier vote, which took place a week earlier, to restore this crucial role.
According to the new law, the president will now have the authority to appoint the vice president, a position that carries the responsibility of acting as head of state in the event that the presidency becomes vacant or is otherwise unable to fulfill its duties.
Cameroon is awaiting Biya's selection as its first vice president in more than four decades.
This position was eliminated back in 1984 during a constitutional overhaul and was replaced by the role of the prime minister.
Lawmakers emphasize that restoring the vice presidency symbolizes a deliberate shift back toward a dual-executive system, designed to enhance stability and address longstanding concerns about succession at the highest levels of government.
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