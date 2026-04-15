Pope’s visit raises hopes for peace in cameroon’s anglophone region

The upcoming visit of Pope Leo XIV to Cameroon’s conflict-hit anglophone region is raising cautious hopes for peace, as residents and leaders call for an end to years of violence.

In Bamenda, the epicentre of the separatist conflict, locals say the pope’s presence could mark a turning point.

“As he puts his feet on this soil, we should have peace,” said Giovanni Mbuna, a youth centre manager who was previously kidnapped by armed groups.

The conflict, which began in 2016, pits government forces against separatists seeking an independent state they call Ambazonia.

Conflict and criminality

Religious leaders warn that the crisis has evolved beyond politics.

Archbishop Andrew Fuanya Nkea said the violence has increasingly become driven by profit, with kidnappings and extortion now widespread.

“It has become difficult to distinguish separatist fighters from criminal groups,” he said, noting that many abductions are now financially motivated.

Roots of the crisis

Lawyer Joseph Fru Awah argues that lasting peace depends on addressing deeper grievances, including marginalisation and identity issues in the English-speaking regions.

He says any resolution must tackle what he describes as the “incomplete decolonisation” of the region and ensure justice for affected communities.

A fragile situation

The conflict has killed around 6,000 people and displaced hundreds of thousands, according to the United Nations.

While officials report a relative lull in violence in recent days, kidnappings and attacks continue.

As the pope prepares to deliver a message of peace, many hope his visit will help revive dialogue and bring renewed international attention to one of Africa’s most protracted crises.