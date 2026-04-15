Chinese national sentenced to a year in prison for attempting to smuggle ants out of Kenya

A Chinese national has been sentenced to a year in prison for attempting to smuggle ants out of Kenya.

Zhang Kequn was arrested at Nairobi airport last month with more than 2,000 ants hidden in his luggage.

"Mr Zhang had been charged initially with dealing with wildlife species without a permit, and in addition, conspiracy to commit a felony," his lawyer Daivd Lusweti said.

"He negotiated with the prosecution and the charge for conspiracy was dropped, and he remained with the charge for dealing with wildlife species without a permit, where he promised to plead guilty."

The insects were mostly destined for China, the US and Europe, where they're prized as delicacies, aphrodisiacs and pets. A single ant can be worth up to $100.

Ants are exhibited in court as Zhang Kequn, a Chinese national, and Charles Mwangi, a Kenyan citizen, face charges for smuggling them through Nairobi airport, March 17, 2026 Andrew Kasuku/Copyright 2026 The AP. All rights reserved

Zhang will also have to pay a fine equivalent to about $8,000 dollars or serve another year in prison.

Sentencing Zhang on Wednesday, Judge Irene Gichobi described him as lacking remorse and "not an entirely honest person."

"There is need for a stiff deterrent sentence," she said, noting the "rising cases of dealing in large quantities of garden ants and the negative ecological side effects."

Kenyan Charles Mwangi also appeared in court on Wednesday, charged with selling the ants to Zhang and to three people convicted of the same crime last year. They included two Belgian teenagers who were arrested in possession of 5,000 ants. They were fined but didn't face prison time.

Mwangi has pleaded not guilty and his case is ongoing.