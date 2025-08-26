Kenya wildlife park fears poacher resurgence after USAID cuts

One of Africa’s largest wildlife sanctuaries, the Tsavo National Park in Kenya, is scrambling to find new funding after a $7.8 million grant from the U.S government was cut, leaving endangered animals vulnerable to the return of illegal hunters.

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) had pledged support for a 5-year project to strengthen biodiversity protection, build climate resilience, and combat poaching, set to run until 2027.

However, halfway into the project in January, U.S. President Donald Trump froze all USAID funding and subsequently dismantled the agency in full, putting conservation effort to a sudden halt.

Trump has been an outspoken critic of African development programs calling it a "wasteful" use of taxpayer money. The termination of USAID sent shockwaves through hundreds of U.S-funded preservation efforts across the world.

As one of the largest global funders, USAID provided at least $350m in 2023 for conservation initiatives to a cash-strapped sector. Experts warn that missing grants could see many parks reduce ranger patrols and critical restoration work endagering unique wildlife in countries like Mosambique, Madagascar, Rwanda and Congo.

The enormeous Tsavo national park comprises of 35 distinct reserves in Southeastern Kenya. Nicknamed the “Theatre of the wild”, the reserve is home to over 500 bird species and 60 different mammals, including the critically endangered black rhino.

USAID grants funded the training of 133 community officers in anti-poaching and law enforcement techniques, which bolstered security for the many animals in Tsavo.

Progress thats now at risk after the early termination of the program, said the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), who leads the conservation efforts.

Critical infrastructure development has been stalled, including housing for rangers and 300 kilometres of road upgrades vital to patrolling the wildlife.

IFAW has also suspended initiatives to plant 6,000 seedlings for rangeland restoration and introduce livestock vaccination and breed improvement programs.

The organisation said it was exploring alternative long-term financing models, including biodiversity credits and national green funds.

”Locally led conservation cannot be left at the mercy of short-term funding cycles”, the NGO stated, ”we are not walking away from this landscape—we are stepping forward with renewed purpose”.