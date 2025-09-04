Cheetah cubs destined for illegal wildlife trade rescued in Somaliland

Ten cheetah cubs held in captivity since birth and destined for international wildlife trade markets have been rescued in Somaliland, a breakaway region of Somalia.

Despite being severely undernourished and limping from months of being tied up, they are now in a stable condition.

The cubs are being cared for by the Cheetah Conservation Fund.

Its founder, Laurie Marker, said a 5-month-old cub -month-old was "very malnourished, with sores all over her body and full of botfly maggots which are under the skin".

She said recovery was a delicate process requiring them to "start them onto on food slowly due to re-feeding syndrome, similar to people in starvation".

Two people who were in possession of the cubs were arrested during an operation in the northern Sallahley District in mid-August.

Environment Ministry Director, Abdinasir Hussein Said, told journalists that the cheetah cubs have joined a group of 109 others rescued in similar operations.

Somaliland is a major transit hub for the illegal wildlife trade. Hundreds of cheetahs and leopards from the Horn of Africa have been transported to Gulf countries through the Gulf of Aden.

“We encourage the people of Somaliland to protect wildlife in their natural habitats, as their best interests lie there,” said Hussein.

Possession of wildlife is illegal in Somaliland, and police often crack down on suspected traders.

"These animals are currently suffering due to being separated from their mothers, which may lead to the mothers experiencing stress and potentially dying.”

Conservationists in the Horn of Africa have expressed concern over the rise in demand for exotic pets in Gulf countries.

This demand fuels the illegal trade, severely impacting the delicate ecosystems of nations across the region.