Benin heads to a pivotal transition as votes are counted

Benin began counting ballots Sunday after a presidential election that could extend a decade of economic growth while testing the country’s democratic balance. Finance Minister Romuald Wadagni is the frontrunner to succeed outgoing president Patrice Talon, who is stepping down after two terms.

Electoral commission chief Sacca Lafia said voting was calm overall, though civil society monitors reported about 100 incidents, including early openings and suspiciously full ballot boxes.

Despite nearly eight million eligible voters, turnout appeared modest in several polling stations visited in Cotonou.

A race without strong opposition

Wadagni, backed by ruling parties, faces opposition candidate Paul Hounkpe, whose campaign has been subdued.

The main opposition party failed to field a candidate, fueling frustration among voters and raising concerns about political inclusiveness.

Growth versus inequality

Under Talon, Benin’s economy expanded rapidly, with GDP doubling and infrastructure projects multiplying.

Yet poverty remains above 30 percent, and many citizens say growth has not been widely shared.

Security is another concern, with jihadist violence spreading in the north.

Youth and social expectations

Voters like 30-year-old advisor Landry Sodogandji called for stronger engagement with young people and improved social policies.

“There’s progress, but more must be done,” he said, echoing a broader demand for inclusion and cohesion.

The next president will also govern under new constitutional rules extending terms to seven years, shaping Benin’s trajectory until at least 2033.