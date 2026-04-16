Kenya hikes fuel prices as supply tightens

Kenya's energy regulator on Tuesday raised the prices of super petrol and diesel by 28.69 Shillings per liter and 40.3 Shillings per liter, respectively.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) blamed a surge in imported fuel costs for the hikes.

Petrol now costs 206.97 Kenyan Shillings ($1.60) per liter, while diesel stands at 206.84 Shillings.

Motorists rushed to fill up their tanks hours before the new prices took effect, causing long lines at service stations.

Transport fares immediately shot up, with minibuses raising fares by about 25 percent overnight.

Bus operators increased fares by between $1.54 and $3.86.

The ripple effects are expected to spread across the broader economy, as rising fuel costs drive up the price of goods and services.

Inflation stood at 4.4 percent in March, slightly up from 4.3 percent in February, with price pressures continuing to build.

Kenya sources nearly all of its fuel from Gulf suppliers in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain.