Pope Leo XIV begins historic Algeria visit on first leg of Africa tour

Pope Leo XIV has begun a historic visit to Algeria, marking the first-ever papal trip to the country and launching an 11-day African tour focused on interfaith dialogue and regional engagement.

The visit is aimed at promoting Christian-Muslim coexistence at a time of global tensions, while also honouring Saint Augustine, whose spiritual legacy is closely tied to the region.

The Algeria stop is the first leg of a wider journey that will also take the pontiff to Cameroon, Angola, and Equatorial Guinea, highlighting the growing importance of Africa within the Catholic Church.

Reactions in Algeria have been mixed. Some see the visit as a symbol of peace and cultural recognition, while others question its timing and broader political context. A university professor described it as a step toward a more multicultural and inclusive society, while a theatre director said it carries limited personal significance and suggested it may be linked to wider geopolitical interests.

Algeria is home to a small Catholic community of around 9,000 people, mostly foreigners, living alongside a Sunni Muslim majority of approximately 47 million.

On his first day, Pope Leo is expected to pay tribute to the 19 martyrs in a moment of remembrance, before visiting Augustinian nuns in Algiers who run a social services project from a basilica, offering support to people of all faiths and reinforcing a message of outreach and solidarity.