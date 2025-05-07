Sudan Cuts Ties with UAE Over RSF Support

Sudan has severed diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) amid growing tensions over the ongoing civil war. Sudan’s Defence Minister, Yassin Ibrahim, accused the UAE of backing the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) through what he called a "proxy" role, following a series of attacks by the RSF on Port Sudan. The UAE has denied these allegations, which include claims of military, financial, and political support for the RSF.

The conflict, now in its second year, has led to thousands of deaths and displaced millions, resulting in a severe humanitarian crisis. In response to Sudan's accusations, Sudanese diplomatic missions in the UAE will be shut, and the Sudanese ambassador will be recalled. Recent drone strikes on key infrastructure in Port Sudan, previously seen as a safe haven, have intensified the situation.

The RSF has not commented on the attacks, but the Sudanese army holds them responsible. Despite these developments, the International Court of Justice recently dismissed Sudan’s case accusing the UAE of complicity in genocide, citing a legal technicality.

The UAE’s deputy assistant minister for political affairs called for urgent international action to end the war and deliver humanitarian aid to those in need, emphasizing the need to focus on peace and relief for the Sudanese people. Both the Sudanese army and the RSF face accusations of war crimes.