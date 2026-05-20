Kenya transport strike paused after deadly protests

In Kenya, public transport operators have suspended a nationwide strike for one week, opening the door to fresh talks with the government. The decision follows two days of protests that turned deadly, leaving at least four people dead and over 30 injured, while residents report major disruption to daily life and business activity.

The strike had paralysed transport across the country, leaving thousands of commuters stranded for a second consecutive day as operators kept their vehicles off the roads. In the capital, Nairobi, major highways were blocked as protesters clashed with police and set tyres on fire, making key routes impassable.

Residents described widespread disruption and economic strain. “There was no usual activity within the central business district,” said Nairobi resident Benard Onyango, calling for lower fuel prices to ease pressure on households.

Public transport worker Emily Otuoma said the strike had affected her livelihood and prevented children from attending school due to lack of transport.

Another resident, Julian Achola, described chaotic scenes, saying his children were heavily affected by blocked roads and movement restrictions.

Talks between operators and the government collapsed after transport unions demanded reductions in fuel prices to offset rising costs. The government attributed the increase to global energy disruptions linked to the Iran conflict, while the opposition blamed local corruption and profiteering.