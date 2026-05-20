France and Morocco move toward historic bilateral treaty during high-level talks

Jean-Noël Barrot visited Morocco for high-level discussions with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, as both countries moved to strengthen diplomatic and economic cooperation.

During the official visit, Barrot reaffirmed France’s strong support for Morocco’s territorial integrity, renewing the position outlined in a 2024 letter from French President Emmanuel Macron to Mohammed VI regarding the Sahara issue. He said Morocco’s autonomy proposal remains the only basis for a “just, lasting and negotiated solution.”

The talks also focused on expanding bilateral relations between Rabat and Paris. Barrot announced that the two nations have launched what he described as a “unique initiative” to establish a bilateral treaty between France and Morocco. He noted that, for France, it would mark the first agreement of its kind with a non-European country.

Bourita confirmed plans for a future state visit by King Mohammed VI to France, saying the trip would coincide with the signing of what he called an “unprecedented political, legal and historic agreement” between the two longtime allies.