Dembélé poised for glory ahead of PSG’s Champions League Final

By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

France

Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembele lead the French Open draw at Roland Garros on Thursday as the tournament prepares to gets underway in the French capital.

The French Open begins on Sunday with Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek bidding to defend their titles. "These are childhood dreams" said Ousmane Dembele as he spoke at the French Open draw at Roland Garros on Thursday.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward was questioned on his two upcoming finals - one for the UEFA Champions League final and the other in the French Cup final - to which he replied, "I feel a lot of excitement, especially among supporters. " "We're preparing for these two games calmly, with the will, because we know we can make history here" he added.

The French giants will travel to Germany, where Munich will host their fifth European Cup's title match, and take on Inter Milan. It's also the first time the two sides will meet in the Champions League.

