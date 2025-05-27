Football: Liverpool celebrates record-tying 20th Premier League title

About 500,000 football fans took to the streets of Liverpool in England on Monday to celebrate the city club’s record-tying 20th Premier League title.

Liverpool players paraded on an open-top bus, surrounded by a sea of cheering supporters in red attire, despite the wet weather.

Red smoke also filled the air, as the parade passed by for a 16-kilometre procession through the city.

Liverpool finished the season on 84 points, 10 clear of second-placed Arsenal.

The team received their trophy after their final game against Crystal Palace on Sunday. The club is now tied with Manchester United for the most Premier League titles.

Liverpool star forward Mohamed Salah was also named Premier League player of the season for the second time.

Salah dominated the scoresheets with 18 assists and 29 goals, making him the League’s best scorer in the 2024-2025 campaign.

One incident spoiled the team’s celebration on Monday.

A man drove his car into the crowd at the Liverpool parade, wounding almost 50 people. Twenty-seven victims were taken to the hospital with the others being treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Clubs, players and governing bodies across the football world expressed sympathy and support to Liverpool.