New Brazil national football team coach Ancelotti finds his feet

Brazil's coach, Carlo Ancelotti, visited the Brazilian National Team Museum and the CBF headquarters in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro, on Tuesday.

Accompanied by his coaching staff, he explored historical team jerseys, admired statues of Pelé, Marta, and Zagallo, and shared with CBF president Samir Xaud his ambition to add another World Cup trophy to Brazil's collection.

After the museum tour, Ancelotti met with several national team coordinators and coaches in preparation for his first matches in charge next week, which will be against Ecuador and Paraguay as part of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

To conclude the day, Carlo Ancelotti and his coaching staff watched the match between Botafogo and Universidad de Chile at Nilton Santos Stadium.

During this time, Ancelotti received a Botafogo jersey and had the chance to greet some fans.