Twenty-seven hospitalised following Liverpool parade ramming incident

A fan's scarf near where a man drove a minivan into a crowd of Liverpool soccer fans, 27 May 2025  
Jon Super/Copyright 2025 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

United Kingdom

A British man has been arrested after he ploughed his minivan Monday into a parade of Liverpool soccer fans celebrating their team's victory in the Premier League Championship.

The police said the 53-year-old is believed to be the only one involved in the incident and that it was not being investigated as an act of terrorism.

Nearly 50 people were injured in the crash, including several children, with ambulance services saying 27 of them were taking to hospital for treatment.

Liverpool’s mayor on Tuesday said four of the wounded were in a serious condition.

Officials estimate around one million people were along the 16-kilometre route to watch the Liverpool players’ open-top bus victory parade through the city centre.

But at about five in the afternoon, as the event was winding down, a minivan drove into the large crowd.

Police have not released any additional details about the driver or his motivations yet.

It is also not clear how the man was able to drive at the crowd through a street that was closed to cars.

