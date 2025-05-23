Salah voted “Footballer of the Year” by soccer writers for a record third time

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was voted “Footballer of the Year” in England by soccer writers for a record-tying third time Friday, while Arsenal striker Alessia Russo won the women’s award.

Salah previously won the award, handed out by the Football Writers’ Association, in 2018 and 2022. Arsenal great Thierry Henry is the only other player to have captured it three times.

The FWA’s accolade is the oldest individual soccer award in the world. It was first awarded in 1948.

The FWA said Salah won 90% of the votes cast by more than 900 members, making it the “biggest winning margin this century.” Teammate Virgil van Dijk was second and Newcastle striker Alexander Isak was third.

Salah has the most goals (28) and assists (18) in the Premier League this season and played a key role in Liverpool winning the title for the second time in five years.

Russo finished ahead of Manchester City striker Khadija Shaw and Arsenal teammate Mariona Caldentey, with FWA chair John Cross saying Russo’s performances in the Women's Champions League have helped her stand out.

Arsenal, which is second in the Women’s Super League, has reached the Champions League final after beating eight-time winner Lyon in the semifinals and will play Barcelona in the title match.