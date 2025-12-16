Aitana Bonmatí and Ousmane Dembele emerge as winners at the FIFA awards

Ousmane Dembélé and Aitana Bonmatí were the headline winners at The Best FIFA Football Awards, held on Tuesday in Doha.

Dembélé was named The Best FIFA Men's Player, capping a remarkable season in which he played a central role in Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League triumph. At the same time, Bonmatí claimed the Best FIFA Women's Player award for a third consecutive year after another dominant campaign with Barcelona and Spain.

Coaching honours also went to familiar names at the top of the game. Luis Enrique was awarded Best Men's Coach following PSG's historic season. At the same time, Sarina Wiegman once again collected the Best Women's Coach prize, underlining her sustained success at the international level with England.

Gianluigi Donnarumma took home Best Men's Goalkeeper, with England's Hannah Hampton earning the women's equivalent.

Santiago Montiel won the Puskas award for his overhead kick in the Independiente vs Independiente Rivadavia match in the Argentine Primera División on the 11th May 2025, while Lizbeth Ovalle won the FIFA Marta Award for her back heel flick in the Tigres vs Guadalajara match in the Liga MX Femenil on the 3rd March 2025.