Morocco's Achraf Hakimi picked for FIFA's Best Men's XI of 2025

PSG's Achraf Hakimi kicks the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Nice in Paris, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025.   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

and Agencies

Morocco

After an outstanding 2024/25 season with Paris Saint Germain, Moroccan international Achraf Hakimi has another reason to celebrate: being picked for FIFA’s best Men’s XI of the year.

The only African player to make the cut, he joins PSG teammate Ousmane Dembélé and other luminaries including Cole Palmer and Jude Bellingham.

The honour adds to a growing list of achievements for the 27-year-old, including CAF Player of the Year 2025.

From his spot on the right side of the PSG defence, Hakimi scored 11 goals and recorded 18 assists over the season. His contributions helped the French powerhouse clinch the Ligue 1 title and UEFA Champions League.

Now he’s getting ready for the African Cup of Nations that kicks off on Sunday in Morocco and where he'll captain the host nation's Atlas Lions.

