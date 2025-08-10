Hakimi says he deserves Ballon d’Or after historic season

Could he be named the best football player of the year?

Moroccan-born Achraf Hakimi, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain, believes it's possible.

The 26-year-old said in an interview with French TV channel Canal+ on Saturday that his achievements could merit him a nomination for the prestigious French Ballon d'Or award, which seeks to reward the best player of the year.

"I've played a historic season," Hakimi said in the interview, and added that he believed he "deserved the Ballon d'Or".

Hakimi scored 11 goals across the matches he played this year, an impressive statistic for a defender, according to the player.

In an impressive line-up after a season that saw the club win the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain has nine players in total on the list for the Balllon d'Or trophy.

The current favourite for the award of best player is Hakimi's teammate Ousmane Dembélé, who scored 35 goals this season.

The Ballon d'Or ceremony, at which the winners will be revealed and awarded their trophies, will take place on 22 September in Paris.