Football: Nigeria fight back to beat Morocco in WAFCON final

The Olympic Stadium in the Moroccan capital, Rabat, was packed to capacity for the final of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Thousands of Moroccans had made the trip but they left disappointed.

The celebrations were for Nigeria, with the Super Falcons marking another victory after beating Morocco 3-2, to lift their 10th WAFCON crown.

A Nigerian supporter said he wanted to “appreciate” the fact that Morocco qualified for the final and made a huge effort in the first half.

“So we are like, whoa, 2-0. But we have this mentality that not until the end, we will never give up. So second half, we made up. For the champion, we made it 1, 2, and 3.”

Despite the defeat, Moroccan fans pay tribute to the Lionesses' performance, saying this generation holds the future for women's football..

One Moroccan supporter said the game was both “extraordinary and shocking at the same time”.

“We didn't expect this defeat, because they played so well and were so strong. Our hearts were racing, but I think we were over-confident,” she said.

Morocco dominated early in the match, with intense battles for possession, but in the end, it was experience that made the difference.

Nigeria turned the game around in the second half and remains at the top of African football.