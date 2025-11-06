Hakimi Injured, Doubtful for AFCON

Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco right-back Achraf Hakimi must fight against time to recover from his injury before the Africa Cup of Nations, which will take place in his native country.

PSG announced on Wednesday that the defender would be out for "several weeks" after suffering "a serious sprain to his left ankle" during Tuesday's 2-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League . The Africa Cup of Nations begins on December 21.

Luis Díaz also wished Hakimi "a speedy recovery" after his tackle injured the PSG player and earned the Bayern winger a red card.

Diaz scored both goals in the resounding victory against PSG, which was Bayern's 16th consecutive win in all competitions. But he was sent off for a reckless tackle on Hakimi just before halftime.

Hakimi's left leg appeared to be stuck when he fell and he had to be replaced.

"It was an emotionally charged evening. Football always reminds us that in 90 minutes, anything can happen, the best and the worst. I was sad not to be able to finish the match with my teammates, but proud of their incredible efforts ," Díaz posted on Instagram. "I wish Hakimi a speedy return to the pitch."