AFCON 2025 ticket sales officially open

AFCON fever is here. The Confederation of African Football has officially opened ticket sales on October 13th at 9:00 AM, and Visa cardholders get exclusive 48-hour priority access.

Founded in 1957, CAF is the governing body of African football, organizing major tournaments like the Africa Cup of Nations, the continent’s biggest sporting event. With 54 member associations, CAF works to develop and promote football across Africa, driving talent, unity, and passion from grassroots to global stages.

Nigeria, Morocco, Ivory coast and Senegal are among the favorities to win.