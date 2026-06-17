EU lawmakers approve deportation hubs for migrants

European lawmakers gave final approval Wednesday to tougher migration rules that will grant authorities much broader detention powers and allow for the creation of deportation centres outside the bloc.

The 418 to 218 vote in Strasbourg was one of the last hurdles for a reform that has sailed through the EU's notoriously long legislative process as Brussels and member states respond to political pressure to curb migration.

"Today Europe delivered," said Malik Azmani, a Dutch centrist lawmaker who sponsored of the bill.

"People rightly expect that those with no right to stay return to their countries of origin."

The vote was welcomed by cheers and calls of "send them back" by far-right parliamentarians. That prompted the left of the assembly to chant "shame on you" in response -- underscoring deep divisions over a text severely criticised by human rights groups.

The text notably enables nations to open "return hubs" outside the EU's borders, where migrants with no right to stay could be sent -- something one group of countries is raring to do.

Denmark, Austria, Greece, Germany and the Netherlands and others have already been exploring options to set hubs up.

"Our goal is to conclude the first agreements for the creation of these structures in 2026, so that they are operational from 2027," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Sunday.

Until recently a fringe idea, the plan got further endorsement Tuesday when most EU nations agreed to seek to secure EU money to run such centres, a move opposed by France and Spain.

European governments have sought a tougher stance amid a souring of public opinion on migration that has fuelled far-right electoral gains across the continent.

With migrant arrivals down in 2025, the focus in Brussels has turned to improving the repatriation system. It currently sees less than 30 percent of people who are ordered to leave actually returned to their country of origin.

Right-wing French EU lawmaker Francois-Xavier Bellamy called the vote a "historic step for Europe and proof that change is possible," adding "we are not condemned to powerlessness."