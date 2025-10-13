Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Tunisia wraps up world cup qualifying with 3-0 win against Namibia

Tunisia wraps up world cup qualifying with 3-0 win against Namibia
Tunisia's players warm up prior to the start of the African Cup of Nations soccer match between South Africa and Tunisia in Korhogo, Ivory Coast, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Tunisia

With its spot in the 2026 World Cup already secured, Tunisia closed its African qualifying run with a comfortable 3-0 home win over Namibia on Monday. Ali Abdi converted a 28th-minute penalty kick and Hannibal Mejbri and Ferjani Sassi added second-half goals for the hosts.

Tunisia won Group H with 28 points from 10 matches. It finished 13 points ahead of second-place Namibia.

The nine group winners automatically qualify for the World Cup.

The four best runners-up play in a mini tournament of two semifinals and a final in November.

The winning team advances to FIFA's playoff tournament against opponents from Asia, CONCACAF, South America and Oceania.

In other Group H matches, Equatorial Guinea drew 1-1 with Liberia at home, while last-place Sao Tome and Principe beat Malawi 1-0 for its first win in the group.

In Group B, South Sudan drew 0-0 with visiting Togo.

On Sunday, 2010 quarterfinalist Ghana became the fifth African nation to qualify, joining Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt and Morocco at next year’s tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..