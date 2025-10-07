Morocco protests won’t affect AFCON 2025 plans, CAF chief

Protests against the Moroccan government, partly triggered by spending on stadiums, will not change plans for the Africa Cup of Nations, the continent’s top football official said on Monday.

Morocco, which is currently building the world’s largest football stadium as part of its preparations to co-host the 2030 Men’s World Cup, has seen demonstrations this month led by young activists in more than a dozen cities.

“Morocco is plan A, Morocco is plan B, and Morocco is plan C,” said Patrice Motsepe, president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), at a press conference following CAF’s annual general assembly when asked about a possible change of plans for the tournament.

Protesters, organised by an online collective called Gen Z 212, named after Morocco’s country code, have chanted slogans such as “There are stadiums, but where are the hospitals?”

Demands for opportunities

The protesters are voicing anger over what they see as a lack of opportunities and underfunded health and education systems. Their movement has gained support on social media, including from national team players such as Sofyan Amrabat and Yassine Bounou.

The North African country is set to host the Africa Cup of Nations, which will take place over four weeks starting on December 21 and will feature 24 teams. On Monday, CAF’s president was asked whether the schedule or dates could change.

“We are absolutely confident that CAF will cooperate and work with the government and the entire Moroccan people to deliver the most successful Africa Cup of Nations in the history of this competition,” Motsepe said.

CAF’s first vice president is Fouzi Lekjaa, Morocco’s football chief and a financial adviser to the government, which is helping fund part of the $5 billion budget for World Cup-related projects.

Morocco’s new stadiums

Two years ago, CAF selected Morocco to replace Guinea as host of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. The country plans to use nine stadiums, including an expanded Grand Stade de Tanger, which will increase its capacity to 75,000 seats, and a renovated Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, which will seat 70,000.

Morocco is also building the Hassan II Stadium in Casablanca, with a capacity of 115,000, hoping it will host the 2030 World Cup final, a tournament the country will co-host with Spain and Portugal.

The 2030 World Cup, featuring 48 teams, will kick off with a few matches held in neighbouring South American countries, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay — the latter having hosted the very first World Cup in 1930.