African football player of the year: the list of candidates revealed

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) published its list of candidates for the player of the year award on Wednesday. While the date of the ceremony is not yet known, the event already promises quite some suspense.

Could it be Fiston Mayele, after his success in the African Champions League? Or Achraf Hakimi, who has participated in an exceptional season with his club, Paris Saint-Germain?

The Confederation of African Football has now unveiled its list of contenders for the male African player of the year award.

The full list comprises the following players:

Frank Anguissa (Cameroon, Naples), Fiston Mayele (DRC, Pyramids FC), Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool), Denis Bouanga (Gabon, Los Angeles FC), Serhou Guirassy (Guinea, Dortmund), Achraf Hakimi (Morocco, PSG), Oussama Lamlioui (also Morocco, RS Berkane), Victor Osimhen (Nigeria, Galatasaray), Iliman Ndiaye (Senegal, Everton) and Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal, Tottenham).

The best goalkeeper, the best young African player and the best trainer are also set to be selected during the awards ceremony. The best club and the national team of the year will also be celebrated.

A date for the awards ceremony is yet to be announced.