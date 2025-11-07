Salah, Hakimi, Chawinga and Nnadozie make FIFA 2025 Awards shotlist

Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi, Malawi’s Temwa Chaŵinga and Nigeria’s Chiamaka Nnadozie have led the African nominees for this year's FIFA The Best Football Awards 2025.

Salah who has instrumental for Liverpool was shotlisted for the FIFA Men’s Player award. His competition includes Kylian Mbappé (France/Real Madrid), Erling Haaland (Norway/Manchester City), and Vinícius Júnior (Brazil/Real Madrid).

Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco right back Achraf Hakimi is the other African in the running for the Men’s Player award.

On the women's side, Chaŵinga made history as the first Malawian player nominated for The Best FIFA Women’s Player award.

Nigeria's Chiamaka Nnadozie is shortlisted for The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper, following an outstanding year with Paris FC and the Women's national team.

French champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has the most nominated players, with Ousmane Dembélé, Achraf Hakimi, Nuno Mendes, and Vitinha, proving the club's dominance this season.