Rabat ready for kick-off with AFCON just days away

Morocco is stepping up preparations to host the Africa Cup of Nations, with the capital Rabat emerging as a main showcase of the country’s readiness ahead of the tournament’s kickoff on Dec. 21.

Across the city, signs of the monthlong competition are increasingly visible. Streets and public squares are lined with African flags, while countdown installations and transport hubs have been decorated with the tournament’s colors.

Trams, trains and stations — including a newly built stop next to the Prince Moulay Abdellah Complex — have adopted Africa Cup branding as officials work to present a unified look for visitors.

Residents say anticipation is building.

“The atmosphere will be great, and the fans are eagerly awaiting the start of the tournament,” said local resident Karim Meskini, who added that the event comes as Morocco prepares for an even larger task: co-hosting the 2030 World Cup.

Morocco has carried out renovation and upgrade projects at stadiums and surrounding areas in several host cities, including Rabat, Marrakech, Tangier and Casablanca. The improvements are designed to meet Confederation of African Football standards and ensure better conditions for teams and supporters.

Another Rabat resident, Mustapha Yassine, said people are looking beyond the matches to the wider benefits of hosting.

“We hope it will have positive impacts on the economic, tourism, and social levels, as well as promote Morocco’s image internationally,” he said.

Officials say the country hopes to deliver a smooth, high-profile tournament from Dec. 21 to Jan. 18, one they believe can highlight Morocco’s growing role in African and international sports.