Football: Morocco wins Arab Cup, is Africa Cup next?

Morocco won the Arab Cup on Thursday night after a tight match against Jordan in Qatar. Fans back home in Rabat were ecstatic, with many already setting their sights on the next trophy: the Africa Cup.

Immense joy in the streets of Rabat this Thursday evening. By the hundreds, Morocco supporters flood toward Mohamed V Avenue. A rallying point to celebrate a new trophy for their national football team.

After winning the African Nations Championship last August, then the Under-20 World Cup in October, the Atlas Lions now lift the Arab Cup, bringing relief to their fans after a thrilling final match against Jordan.

Far from Doha, where the competition bringing together 16 teams — including six from Africa — came to an end, cafés are packed at office-closing time.

The match was tight, with Morocco opening the scoring early, but Jordan turned the game around with two goals in the second half.

As one supporter phrased it: “In the first half, we played well. At the beginning of the second half, we were scared, but thank God, we trust the coach and the team.”

That trust is rewarded first with an equalizer in the 89th minute. Then Abderrazak Hamdallah delivers an entire nation in extra time. Final score: 3–2.

Fans in Rabat's streets were ecstatic. “After this cup, the next one is the Africa Cup," one of them said.