Morocco and Jordan look ahead to their clash in the Arab Cup final

Jordan and Morocco are preparing for the Arab Cup final on Thursday.

Jordan booked their place in the final for the first time in the nation's history after a narrow 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia.

Victory for Jamal Sellami's men would see the country secure its first international trophy.

" Tomorrow’s match will be a tough one, as it brings together two of the strongest national teams. Our opponent has strong names and high technical qualities, but we also have all the capabilities and qualities needed to limit the opponent’s threat and to secure the title," said amal Sellami, Jordan Coach.

Their opponents Morocco eased into the final following a commanding 3-0 win over the UAE.

Morocco also trained in Lusail ahead of the Arab Cup final against Jordan.

Walid Regragui's side are the overwhelming favourites to lift the trophy on Thursday.

"We are here to honor Moroccan football and to win the Arab Cup, so that football in Morocco continues to be a source of brilliance and constant development. We are not satisfied with the titles and trophies we have already won; we always strive for more and for something better. Honoring Moroccan football here can only be achieved by winning the title, not merely by reaching the final," said Tarik Sektioui, Morocco Coach.

"As you know, this is the final match, and we know how to approach this type of game. We are fully aware of the responsibility on our shoulders. Today is the final training session, during which we will make the final adjustments to be at the highest level of readiness and to bring happiness to the Moroccan fans," said Marouane Louadni, Morocco Player.

'The Atlas Lions' are bidding to lift the Arab Cup for a second time after winning the competition in 2012.

Regragui's will draw on their success in Qatar three years ago when they became the first African country to reach a World Cup semi-final.