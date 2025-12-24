AFCON 2025: DR Congo, Senegal, Nigeria and Tunisia make early statements in Morocco

AFCON 2025 burst into life in Morocco as Group C and D action delivered goals, atmosphere and early statements of intent from several tournament favourites.

In Rabat, the Democratic Republic of Congo edged Benin in a tightly contested Group D opener. Théo Bongonda capitalised on a defensive lapse in the first half to give DR Congo the lead. Despite Benin’s efforts to respond, the Leopards held firm to secure all three points in front of a vibrant crowd at Al Madina Stadium.

“We did what we had to do to take the three points,” said DR Congo forward Fiston Mayele after the match. Defender Steve Kapuadi praised the travelling support: “Our supporters came here for us. They were there with others. So it was very nice.”

Benin defender Olivier Verdon highlighted the positive mood despite defeat, calling it a “good atmosphere, good stadium” before insisting the team would “keep going.”

The other Group D fixture was played in Tangier, Morocco’s gateway between Africa and Europe, where Senegal comfortably dispatched Botswana. The Teranga Lions took control early and never let go, with Nicolas Jackson scoring in each half and Chérif Ndiaye adding a late third in a 3–0 win.

ackson, who has had limited opportunities at Bayern Munich since his summer switch from Chelsea, missed a host of chances. The first came early with Phoko getting the better of their one-on-one, before Pape Gueye fired over, and Phoko made another great save to deny Sadio Mané.

Many more chances were missed before Jackson finally broke the deadlock in the 40th with a simple finish to Ismail Jakobs’ fast cross.

Botswana initially showed more attacking ambition after the break, but that yielded more counterattacking opportunities for the Teranga Lions, who quickly resumed their earlier dominance.

The results set up a high-stakes Group D showdown between Senegal and DR Congo in Tangier on Saturday, with both sides looking to seize control of the group.

In Group C, attention turned to Fès, a historic and vibrant city that hosts one of AFCON 2025’s key venues. Nigeria opened their campaign against Tanzania in a stadium buzzing with energy. Semi Ajayi put the Super Eagles ahead, but Tanzania struck back early in the second half. Ademola Lookman then restored Nigeria’s lead, and the three-time African champions held on for a hard-fought victory.

Nigeria star Victor Osimhen, who’d earlier had a would-be goal ruled out for offside, was unhappy when he went off in the 86th.

Ibrahim Hamad missed the last chance for Tanzania, and Nigeria — the beaten finalist in the last edition — ultimately had enough experience to hold on.

Back in Rabat, Tunisia began their tournament against Uganda at Prince Moulay Abdallah Stadium. Ellyes Skhiri opened the scoring early, before Anis Achouri added two more to put the Carthage Eagles in full control. Uganda managed a late consolation, but Tunisia’s 3–1 win marked their first opening AFCON victory in 12 years and set up a crucial clash with Nigeria in Fès on Saturday.

While the drama unfolded on the pitch, AFCON’s spirit was equally alive off it. In Laayoune, in Morocco’s southern Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra region, fans packed the official fan zone with music, dancing and celebration. A dazzling drone show lit up the night sky with tournament imagery as the party continued late into the night.