Kenya: at least 10 dead in ongoing protests, 29 injured nationwide

Police in Kenya clashed with demonstrators Monday during anti-government protests as the authorities blocked major roads leading into the capital, Nairobi, and most businesses closed.

According to government-funded national rights watchdog Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, at least 10 people died on Monday, and another 29 were reported injured nationwide.

A police statement published on Monday evening counted 11 fatalities and mentioned that numerous police officers had been injured, although it counted far fewer injured civilians than the rights watchdog.

Protesters lit bonfires and hurled stones at police in roadblocks and police fired and hurled teargas canisters, injuring one demonstrator.

Associated Press journalists witnessed an injured person being carried by protesters who were chanting against police. Kenyans had planned demonstrations on July 7 to protest against police brutality, poor governance, and to demand President William Ruto’s resignation over alleged corruption and the high cost of living.

July 7, known as Saba Saba, is a significant date in Kenya’s recent history, marking the first major protests 35 years ago that called for a transition from a one-party state to a multiparty democracy, which was realized in the 1992 elections.

A blocked city

Police officers were stopping private and public vehicles from accessing the city centre.

They were also blocking most pedestrians from entering the capital, only allowing through those deemed to have essential duties.

Public Service Minister Geoffrey Ruku had urged all government employees to report to work on Monday, insisting that the demonstrations would not disrupt public services.

Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen said on Sunday that the government would not tolerate violent protests and that police would be deployed to ensure public safety.

The roads leading to the country’s parliament and the president’s office were barricaded using razor wire.