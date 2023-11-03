Nigeria, French Foreign Affairs ministers talk regional issues, UN Security council seat

Nigeria's Foreign affairs minister Yusuf Tuggar hosted his French counterpart in Abuja on Friday (Nov. 03).

The officials discussed ECOWAS political efforts in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

They also oversaw the signing of an agreement between the French Agency for Development and Nigeria's government.

Other pressing issues included bilateral cooperation and a greater African representation in global institutions.

"France as you can see has been consistent in its support for a reform for democratizing the United Nations Security Council, where Nigeria aspires to become a permanent member in the future, and we thank France for that support. We are also very keen on being a part of the G20," Tuggard said.

France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna said her country would back ECOWAS efforts "to restore democracy" in the region.

The West African bloc, which is chaired by Nigeria, has given few recent announcements of any new steps regarding junta-led regimes.

France has ended anti-jihadist military missions in Mali and Burkina Faso and more recently began to withdraw forces from Niger -- all three countries where juntas are now ruling after coups.

Transitions to democracy are stalled in Mali and Burkina Faso and the junta in Niger has also brushed off ECOWAS demands to immediately restore constitutional order and insists on a transition of up to three years.

ECOWAS has imposed sanctions on Niger while leaving open a possible military intervention as a final option if needed.