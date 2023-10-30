ECOWAS chief, German chancellor meet in Abuja

German chancellor Olaf Scholz met with Omar Touray, the head of West Africa's regional bloc ECOWAS in Abuja on Sunday.

Germany's leader who is on a state visit to Nigeria expressed concerns about a spate of army takeovers in West Africa.

The two leaders also discussed strengthening economic ties between Berlin and ECOWAS.

"Regarding exports of Africa to Germany we've discussed about the need to boost production in the continent, so that we will be able to trade among ourselves firstly but also with our partners," said Omar Alieu Touray, the ECOWAS President.

"We have helped the development of the electricity grid in all ECOWAS countries and try our best. This is especially the case here in Nigeria but also in other countries and this is our willingness to use the capacity, the technological strength of our business sector to help the development of these countries," Scholz told journalists.

Olaf Scholz also met with Nigerian President Bola Tinubu on Sunday to discuss trade and investment opportunities.