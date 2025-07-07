Young designers grace the runway at Fashion Finest Africa’s show in Lagos

Young designers from across Africa, Europe, and the UK showcased their work on Saturday at Fashion Finest Africa’s Epic Show 2025 in Lagos, Nigeria.

The two-day event highlighted emerging talent in fashion design, styling, and production.

Sola Oyebade, the founder of Fashion Finest Africa said young designers on the continent "need to acquire knowledge, gain experience, get information" and the event promoted that need.

The runway featured collections from rising labels, many of whom blend cultural references with contemporary aesthetics.

"The collection is simple, sophisticated look that has a fusion of the Western and African elements in them, which shows from the fabric's choice and the threading pattern are used, just to strike a balance between both cultures," said Richard Bara, Operations Manager for the Tai Lore fashion brand.

Fashion Finest Africa launched in 2017, during London Fashion Week, and has grown into a key platform for promoting emerging African fashion globally.