Second trial over 2009 Guinea stadium massacre concludes in Conakry

More than 16 years after a massacre at a Conakry stadium left 156 people dead, a second trial has concluded in the Guinean capital.

The defendant is Colonel Bienvenu Lamah, who ran the military base that dispatched the alleged killers to the stadium.

He’s facing a range of charges, including complicity in murder, rape, kidnapping and torture.

During closing arguments prosecutors called for the charges to be reclassified as crimes against humanity.

Defence lawyers argued for his acquittal, saying he didn’t have command responsibility of the facility at the time of the massacre. They also said there was no evidence to prove his involvement in the events.

Lamah addressed the court to reaffirm his innocence and express his faith in the justice system.

The case has been adjourned for deliberation. The verdict is expected on 27 July 2026.

The first trial resulted in the conviction of Guinea’s former president, Moussa Dadis Camara, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for crimes against humanity. He was pardoned by the head of Guinea’s military junta. Seven others were convicted, with some receiving life sentences.