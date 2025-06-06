Scorching heat challenges pilgrims at mount Arafat during sacred Hajj ritual

Under the blazing sun of the Saudi desert, Muslim pilgrims gathered Thursday at Mount Arafat for one of the most significant rituals of the Hajj pilgrimage. With temperatures soaring above 40°C (104°F), many sought strength in prayer and resilience in faith.

Pilgrims, dressed in white robes, braved long distances and uneven ground to reach the rocky hill — believed to be the site of Prophet Muhammad’s final sermon. Despite the heat, worshippers raised their hands, smartphones, and hearts toward the sky, reciting prayers and praises.

“The heat is affecting the elderly pilgrims and not the young,” said Ibrahim Mahmoud, an Egyptian pilgrim. “Elderly pilgrims are getting fatigued... some are not coming out due to the high temperature and they cannot walk long distances.”

To ease the heat, authorities installed large fans that sprayed cool mist, while ice cream vendors nearby offered some relief.

But for others, spiritual devotion outweighed physical discomfort. “Alhamdulillah, the heat is much, but after praying in the Namirah Mosque and coming back... we have more energy,” said Fouad Abu Somaya, a Nigerian pilgrim. “We do not feel the heat after praying.”

The Day of Arafat, considered the holiest day in Islam, is a moment of intense prayer and reflection. According to tradition, it is when God draws closest to His followers and forgives sins.

This year’s Hajj has attracted over 1.5 million international pilgrims, though officials have yet to release a final count. For many, enduring the desert heat is a small sacrifice on a sacred journey of a lifetime.