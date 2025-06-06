Kenyan Muslims pray for Gaza as they celebrate Eid Al-Adha

Muslims around the world celebrated Eid Al-Adha, a festival of sacrifice that commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son. But their thoughts were with those in Gaza.

The day is marked with prayers, the symbolic sacrifice of animals and sharing food and gifts with family and friends.

Kenyan Muslims in Nairobi on Friday took part in celebrations and prayed for Muslims in the Gaza Strip who struggled to celebrate the occasion. No fresh meat has entered Gaza in three months and all homegrown sheep, cattle and goats are dead after 20 months of Israeli attacks.

“We ask Allah to hear their [Palestinian] cries,"said Abdulrahman Mursal, as he led Eid prayers as an Imam in Nairobi. "We remind Muslims about the importance of unity and being your sisters and brothers keeper."

"We feel their pain, as much as we are far from them. But what unites us is our Muslim brotherhood, so we ask Allah to give them victory and to give victory to all the other Muslims wherever they are, if they are facing any kind of oppression,” he added.