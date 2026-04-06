Orthodox Christians in Gaza mark Palm Sunday with church service

Palestinian Orthodox Christians gathered at the Greek Orthodox church, St. Porphyrios in Gaza City for a Palm Sunday service.

It is the first since a fragile ceasefire was reached in October.

“On this day, we ask for peace and love. Our numbers are dwindling this year because of our brothers who were martyred in the church bombing and those who have emigrated in search of a dignified life,” Ehab Ayyad, from Gaza City, said.

Worshippers lit candles inside the church in silence and reverence, and the choir members sang during the Palm Sunday service.

Gaza's tiny Palestinian Christian community tried to capture some of the Palm Sunday spirit under a fragile ceasefire.

They remembered others across the Arab world were deprived of this spirit and sense of peace.

“We pray to God that peace may prevail throughout the world and that all Christians and all people may celebrate these holidays in safety and peace, free from the machinery of war and destruction,” said Mossa Ayyad, from Gaza City.

Separately, traditional ceremonies at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, revered by Christians as the traditional site of Jesus’ crucifixion and resurrection, were scaled back under an agreement with Israeli police.

Authorities have put limits on the sizes of public gatherings due to ongoing missile attacks.

The restrictions also dampened the recent Muslim holy month of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr holiday, as well as the current weeklong Jewish festival of Passover.

On Sunday, the Jewish priestly blessing at the Western Wall - normally attended by tens of thousands - was limited to just 50 people.

The restrictions have strained relations between Israeli authorities and Christian leaders.