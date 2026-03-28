Gaza’s farmers struggle to regrow food amid ruins and shortages

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are trying to grow their own food again while surrounded by ruins and widespread destruction to farmland.

But some say they lack the resources and space to plant crops, as much of the agricultural land is either under Israeli control or being used as displacement shelters.

Ahmed al-Astal, who currently works as a farmer and previously owned his own land, said that much of the Gaza Strip, including the eastern parts, were used to grow crops.

However, now, much of the farming and harvesting is limited only to Muwasi Khan Younis and some areas in Deir al-Balah, which he said doesn’t meet the needs of Gaza’s two million people.

"You’re talking about 2 million Gazans as opposed to 10% of agriculture after it was 100%," said al-Astal. "We used to have a surplus in agriculture and high quality, but today you have shortage in supplies and fertilizers and scarcity in seeds.”

The Food and Agriculture Organization, or FAO, estimates that about 86% of agricultural land in the Gaza Strip has been severely damaged, with most greenhouses, wells, fields and orchards destroyed.

Farmer Ibrahim Abu Shehab also said that a shortage in fertilizers and supplies is making farmers' jobs difficult and raising food prices in the market. Meanwhile, al-Astal said repeated forced displacements left people returning to ruined crops.

“Vegetables are expensive today. We used to buy two or three kilos. Now, we only buy one or two pieces,” said Asrar Qadih, a displaced woman from east Khan Younis, while shopping at the local market.