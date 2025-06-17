Real Madrid finalise preparations ahead of their opening CWC game

On Tuesday, Kylian Mbappe was absent from the field as Real Madrid held their final training session ahead of their Club World Cup opener.

The Spanish giants worked out in the Floridian sun, but their French star was not visible during the period open to the media.

Real Madrid will face Al Hilal in Miami on Wednesday in their opening group stage game.

"Real Madrid is always a favourite because we have a lot of desire, as I always say, this is the best club in the world, so we want to win every competition in which we play. But there are great teams here and we will have to compete very well to win the Club World Cup," Brahim Diaz, a Real Madrid defender.