Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Real Madrid finalise preparations ahead of their opening CWC game

Former footballer Xabi Alonso speaks to reporters during his presentation as Real Madrid's new coach at the Club's headquarters in Madrid, Monday, May 26, 2025.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

USA

On Tuesday, Kylian Mbappe was absent from the field as Real Madrid held their final training session ahead of their Club World Cup opener.

The Spanish giants worked out in the Floridian sun, but their French star was not visible during the period open to the media.

Real Madrid will face Al Hilal in Miami on Wednesday in their opening group stage game.

"Real Madrid is always a favourite because we have a lot of desire, as I always say, this is the best club in the world, so we want to win every competition in which we play. But there are great teams here and we will have to compete very well to win the Club World Cup," Brahim Diaz, a Real Madrid defender.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..