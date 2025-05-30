Welcome to Africanews

Hierro hopeful Cristiano Ronaldo will continue with Al-Nassr

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after his team lost to Kawasaki Frontale during a AFC Champions League Elite semifinal soccer match in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, April 30 2025   -  
By Africanews

Saudi Arabia

Days after Cristiano Ronaldo sparked speculation about his future, Al-Nassr sporting director Fernando Hierro said he is hopeful an agreement will be reached to extend the five-time world player of the year's stay at the Saudi Pro League club.

"We need to start from the beginning with Cristiano, what he meant for this league, what he means for this country," Hierro said at a press conference on Friday.

"He opened this country's football and this country's image to the world. he is a constant phenomenon. The fact that he chose to come here, to stay here, to open Saudi Arabia and its football league to the world, it is extraordinary. After he came, many more great players made the choice to come here thanks to him. He opened all the doors. People are working hard, and right now he is with his national team. He has a contract with us until June 30, and people are working and hopefully all parties involved will reach an agreement."

'This chapter is over'

Ronaldo, who has been at Al Nassr since 2022 sparked speculation over his future on Monday with a message posted on social media. “This chapter is over,” the five-time world player of the year told his 115 million followers on X, above a picture of him in an Al-Nassr jersey. “The story? Still being written. Grateful to all.”

On Saturday, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said Ronaldo could play at the new-look, expanded Club World Cup starting on June 14 because of a unique transfer window created for the tournament. Al-Nassr, which finished in third place in the Saudi league this season, did not qualify for the Club World Cup — where Lionel Messi, Ronaldo's great rival, will be playing with Inter Miami.

