Football: Paul Pogba rumoured to join AS Monaco

French football player Paul Pogba is rumoured to be joining AS Monaco for next season.

The former Juventus and Manchester United midfielder hopes to return to football after he received an 18-month suspension for doping.

Pogba ended his contract with Juventus last November and has been cleared to play football since March.

The 32-year-old was once considered one of the world’s greatest midfielders but after his 2018 world title with France, Pogba suffered a series of injuries and performed poorly at club level.

In his personal life, he was also the victim of an extortion plot involving his own brother.

Signing Pogba in 2025 would be a gamble. In recent months, he has recently been linked to Olympique de Marseille and AS Monaco.

The Monegasque club seems to trust that he can return to form. Joining Monaco would mark Pogba's first foray into Ligue 1.

Reports say Monaco is also eying FC Barcelona forward Ansu Fati, another star searching for momentum.

The 22-year-old once represented the future of Spanish football and a possible successor to Lionel Messi, but a string of injuries dampened his ambitions.

The 2025 summer transfer window in French football will last until 1 September 2025.