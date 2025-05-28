Spanish teen footballer, Lamine Yamal, extends his contract with Barcelona

Spanish teen footballer, Lamine Yamal, has signed a new six-year contract with Barcelona following a season in which he helped the club clinch a domestic treble.

The 17-year-old star winger scored 18 goals and made 25 assists in 55 appearances with the Catalan team this season.

This helped Barcelona win La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup.

Yamal’s existing deal was due to expire at the end of the current season, but it has now been extended until 2031.

He made his debut at Barca at the age of 15, having joined the club's famous La Masia academy at age 7.

The winger has since scored 25 goals for the club in 115 matches, becoming the youngest scorer in the history of the three Spanish competitions.

The teen sensation, who turns 18 in July, is also the youngest player to reach 100 appearances for the Catalan club.