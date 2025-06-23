Wagner Group faces war crime accusations over posting atrocities on social media

The Wagner Group, a Russia-linked mercenary network, is under intense scrutiny as the International Criminal Court (ICC) reviews confidential reports accusing it of committing war crimes in West Africa. This marks the first time the court is examining whether sharing graphic images of atrocities on social media, particularly in Mali, can itself be classified as a war crime.

According to the reports, Wagner’s involvement in Mali has led to a disturbing rise in war crimes, with mercenaries allegedly recording and sharing brutal acts—such as beheadings and dismemberments—on platforms like Telegram.

Lindsay Freeman, from the Human Rights Center at UC Berkeley School of Law, explained, “Since Wagner entered the fight in Mali, there has been an escalation in war crimes and human rights violations, including brutal beheadings, dismemberment, and things that we know about because they are recording themselves doing it and self-publishing this to their social media accounts on Telegram.”

The ICC's investigation will focus on whether posting these gruesome images constitutes a violation of international law.

Freeman also noted that the shared images are generating significant online engagement, with some channels even profiting from the disturbing content. “The more graphic the material has gotten, the more engagement these channels are getting, and the more the group has grown,” she said.

In addition to Wagner, the reports urge the ICC to investigate the governments of Mali and Russia for their roles in alleged atrocities between December 2021 and July 2024. These abuses include extrajudicial killings, torture, mutilation, and cannibalism in northern and central Mali.

Beverly Ochieng, from the Center for Strategic and International Studies, warned that Wagner’s departure would not significantly change the security situation in Mali. “Russia intends to continue staying in the country as what is now known as the Africa Corps, which is still made up of Wagner forces. We are likely to see a continued trend in violence, particularly by the al-Qaida group, which retaliates against Russia.”

As the U.S. and other Western powers withdraw from the region, Russia is deepening military ties with several African nations, with Wagner playing a central role. The network’s close links to Russia’s intelligence and military services signal a continued Russian influence across Africa.