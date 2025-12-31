Occupied West Bank: more Palestinians see their homes demolished by Israeli Military

Residents of the Nur Shams refugee camp in the occupied West Bank looked on, as Israeli excavators demolished their homes. The area has been mainly controlled by the Israeli military since the start of 2025.

Among the residents whose homes were scheduled to be destroyed is Motaz Mohor, wo has already been displaced along with his family.

"Our home is dear to us, the memories are dear to us, the family, the neighbors, and the good people are dear to us. You know that the country is occupied, and I don't say this lightly. May God help us, and patience and prayer are with those who are patient,'' Mohor said.

''We were displaced from Jaffa, we were displaced from Haifa, most of the family is from Haifa and from the towns of Jaffa. The first time our grandparents were displaced, and this is the second time. There are 30 people or 25 people living in an apartment not bigger than 100 meters," he added.

Israel’s military raids on refugee camps in the north of the occupied West Bank at the beginning of 2025 triggered the largest displacement in the territory in decades, according to Human Rights Watch.

It is unclear when, if ever, Palestinians will be able to return to some of the camps; Israel says its soldiers will stay in some camps for a year.