UAE aid ships reach Egypt as Gaza crossings reopen amid ongoing violence

UAE aid and field hospital vessels have arrived at the port of Arish in Egypt’s North Sinai, just miles from the Rafah crossing, as humanitarian access into Gaza remains limited. The delivery comes on the fourth day of the partial reopening of Gaza’s key gateway, carrying critical medical supplies and emergency assistance for Palestinians facing severe shortages.

UAE Ambassador to Egypt Hamad Alzaabi said the shipment underscores the urgency of expanding aid flows. Speaking at the port, Alzaabi said the “Saqr” humanitarian shipment includes more than 4,000 tonnes of medical and food supplies, sent to support Palestinians in Gaza ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.

Meanwhile, Palestinians continue to cross through Rafah following its long-awaited partial reopening, describing an exhausting and difficult journey. Patients requiring urgent medical care abroad are also being transferred through the crossing for evacuation. Medical teams on the Egyptian side say arrivals have been steady since the reopening.

Orthopaedic surgeon Mohamed Samir said patients have been arriving in batches over the past two days, with new cases continuing to reach hospitals daily from the crossing.

The aid efforts come despite a US-brokered truce that entered its second phase last month. Violence has continued in the Gaza Strip, with Israel and Hamas accusing each other of breaching the agreement, raising concerns over the durability of the ceasefire and the safety of humanitarian operations.